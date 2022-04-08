LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The American Society of Breast Surgeons is currently meeting in Las Vegas.

Under one roof, there are surgeons, clinicians, and patients all talking about the latest research and treatment for breast cancer and also survivorship. What life is like before, during, and after diagnosis. Mother, writer, and survivor Jennifer Douglas is an advocate for the well-being of patients and no two stories are alike.

“Breast cancer is not one disease there are many different subgroups,” Douglas said.

During the conference, Douglas is working alongside Molli Surgical, a medical device company launching a program called H.O.P.E., or Help. Optimism. Positivity. Empowerment. It’s a collection of support and services including a weekly Facebook chat and it’s all geared to help people navigate through treatment.

“It’s a very comprehensive collection of resources that help the patients make the best decision about their care during this process. Patients are often eager to learn about what they have and how to treat it,” Douglas said. “Once we get past the overwhelming. We want to learn what to do. Having resources available from clinicians that actually do the practice and patients who’ve been there really helps us as we’re trying to make our decisions.”

Douglas caught her DSIC breast cancer during the second mammogram of her life. So she’s become an advocate for regular screenings.

“As much as we want to put these things off mammograms really do — if you get them regularly — they detect those changes. And then we as patients have more options when those changes are detected early,” Douglas said.

Be sure to call or text your buddy and make sure they do their breast self-exam and schedule that annual mammogram.