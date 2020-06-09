BUDDY CHECK: Nevada ‘Mammovan’ celebrates 20 years of conducting mammograms across the state

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada ranks 48th in the nation when it comes to the number of women getting their annual mammogram. In the Buddy Check 8 report, the Nevada Mammovan celebrates 20 years of reaching many diverse communities across the state.

“We [are] trying to bring the same quality screenings to all women regardless of where they live, regardless of their financial means and bringing it to them,” said Colleen Petrosky program manager, the Mammovan.

Bringing screening directly to women can make the difference of early detection, possibly even saving a life.

During its nearly two decades crisscrossing the state, the Mammovan has screened more than 40,000 women.

By delivering mammogram services, the big bright pink bus has logged 263,000 miles since 2008.

‘”It’s not unusual to find us in jackpot which is on the Nevada, Idaho border,_ said Petrosky. Fort McDermott, Windover; in about two weeks, we’ll be in Sandy Valley.

The Mammovan offers 3D imaging to smaller communities, or underserved women is the Mammovan’s mission. Medical professionals aboard the bus see nearly 3,000 women a year. But Nevada still lags far behind the rest of the country when it comes to the annual exam.

Denise Valdez, Anchor: “Why do you think it is that Nevada ranks 48th in the country when it comes to women getting screened?”

Petrosky: “Many women that I run into that if they don’t feel it touch it, it doesn’t exist. We have to do a better job as a society; that’s the whole purpose of screenings to find it at its smallest.”

Services are offered regardless of economic status or ability to pay. Some clients may be eligible for a free screening.

“They need to understand that insurance covers screenings at no cost since its a preventative screening,” Petrosky said. “So insurance should be the first line of payer source, and then again those women with no health insurance or may have a high deductible they’ll get it at no cost.”

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. So health experts urge women 40 and over to get their mammogram every year.