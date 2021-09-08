Buddy Check: Money available to pay for mammograms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — So far hundreds of local women who are underinsured or uninsured have received financial help for their mammograms. But there’s more money available.

In today’s Buddy Check 8 report we discuss how the funds come from an unlikely source.

Around the time Lauren Kennedy was ready for her first mammogram, she was out of work and uninsured.

“Puts you in a place to look at your resources a little differently and accept help in a way that I wasn’t. Had to do before,” Lauren Kennedy said.

Luckily she learned about a program to cover the cost. Kay’s Power Play was created by Golden Knights player Shea Theodore to honor his grandmother who died from breast cancer.

“Breast surgeon comprehensive cancer centers: we are very fortunate to have a partnership with Shea Theodore and his grandmother had been seen as a patient here and had a real passion for helping out women who needed help with breast cancer care,” Dr. Margaret Terhar said.

“Received the first mammogram: I think when you have the option to get it free kind of incentivizes you to go ahead and do that even if it sounds scary,” Lauren Kennedy said.

In partnership with Susan G. Komen, there are thousands of dollars available to help women pay for their mammography.

As an added bonus this month the Mammo Cup patch inspired by playoff patches — will be given to those completing their annual exam.

Breast surgeon comprehensive cancer centers: this is what that program is all about is increasing that access. So no matter who has their mammogram at participating partners include The Breast Center at Sunrise you will get one of these patches,” dr. Margaret Terhar said.

Kennedy was one of the first to benefit from kay’s power play and admits it only deepened her appreciation for the team and its star defenseman.

“Just the fact that he would do this for people in the local community love anything that stays in las vegas which made me more in love with the team. And him and everything that they’re doing,” Lauren Kennedy said.

A total of 100-thousand dollars in new funding has been added to Kay’s Power Play — thanks to the Theodore and the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation. Plus — comprehensive cancer centers also kick in 500 dollars based on every point Theodore scores during the season.

