LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. That’s why it’s so important to do a monthly self-exam and get an annual mammogram.

For some women, it’s difficult to get to a mammogram appointment. The American Cancer Society wants to help patients receive the treatment they need and getting to an appointment shouldn’t be an obstacle.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross offers a free transportation program.

“We have a Road to Recovery program. So for people going through cancer care, they can call our 1-800 phone number to live chat if they need a ride to treatments. It’s free to the patient. We have a great volunteer base that helps pick them up and get them to appointments,” said Angela VanBuckle, American Cancer Society.

A vetted volunteer will pick you up and take you to your appointment or treatment for free.