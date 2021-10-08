Buddy Check: Finding the right fit to help battle breast cancer

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and it is estimated one in eight women will get that dreaded diagnosis.

Three doctors — oncologists — surgeons who had breast cancer. The roles were reversed, they got to see what it was like to be a patient, and they learned a few things in finding the right cancer team for them.

“I call myself a dual citizen – a doctor and a patient,” Dr. Weiss said.

Breastcancer.org founder and chief medical officer Marissa Weiss shares observations with other physicians on their breast cancer journey.

“I learned the doctor-patient relationship is so sacred, you are really trusting someone to protect and cherish your life and your life is your greatest gift,” Dr. Weiss added.

Each expert recommends meeting with a few doctors if you can. Ask for referrals. Read reviews. And come prepared upon that initial meeting.

“Someone who has the expertise the judgment the knowledge the experience you need in order to get the best care possible. The best care possible means the greatest benefits and the least side effects,” Dr. Weiss added.

A doctor who listens to the patient. Hears the patient. Takes the patient seriously. And will help get the patient back to the person they were before the diagnosis.

“The only way that I was going to get the care that I needed was to advocate for myself to find my voice to speak up,” Dr Weiss added

Although it’s a club none of them wanted to be in — they came out the other side — with a better understanding of what it’s like to be a patient and a survivor.