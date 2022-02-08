Buddy Check: Find out how to get low-cost mammograms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Just because you may be uninsured or under-insured that shouldn’t stop you from getting a mammogram.

Mammograms are preventative screening and often necessary for the early detection of breast cancer which gives a woman the best chances for a full recovery. Insurance covers the procedure but if you don’t have insurance or are worried about the cost, there is another option.

One of the best resources to get a low-cost mammogram is through the Mammovan. It’s an imaging center on wheels that travels across the state.

Anchor Denise Valdez goes through the process of how you can find out when the Mammovan will be near you. This is the link you will use to find that information. This link takes you to a page where you can download the Mammovan calendar or make an appointment by phone.

The Mammovan will be in the Las Vegas valley the week of Feb. 14, 2022.