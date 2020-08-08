Buddy Check 8: Stay up-to-date on self-exams and annual mammograms

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With so much going on in the world, it might be easy to forget to take care of yourself. But monthly self-exams and annual mammograms are the best way to stay connected to your body and notice any changes.

With over 25 years of experience, Dr. Terre Quinn McGlothin is an accomplished breast surgeon committed to making sure her patients get the care they need, especially during a global outbreak.

DV: “Are you running into women feeling a little lonely a little isolated?”

TM: “Yes, we are running into that because this is the COVID generation. We’re all feeling lonely and isolated, and then you add a layer of a new diagnosis of breast cancer and that may just be the straw the breaks the camels back sort of speak.”

But if caught early, breast cancer is very survivable. Dr. McGlothin stresses when its time for your mammogram, go somewhere that does a lot of them.

TM: “Just be sure that you go to a high volume place — a place that does a good number of mammogram screenings, whether its digital rational 2D or 3D. Who is reading them and the skill of the mammographer is still the best determiner of which cancers get detected. “

DV: But how do you know that? Insurance card, slip to go to the lab, right person to diagnose your x-ray?

TM: “You wouldn’t necessarily know that, but there are some specialty centers are geared toward high-volume situations like the Women’s Imaging Center. That’s all they do is mammograms, don’t do knees, lungs, backs and so forth. Usually they’re going to be the specialty centers.”

There are specialty centers in southern Nevada and plenty of places that offer 3D imaging as well.

Mammograms are covered by insurance. For uninsured patients, a mammogram typically costs between $80 and $200.