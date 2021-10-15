Budding Las Vegas tech community has monthly meetups

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — You may think tech startups are only in Silicon Valley but Las Vegas has its own tech startup scene.

Southern Nevada has a budding community, with support from city leaders. Since May, the city of Las Vegas has helped create Tech Alley in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District. It’s a place for local tech entrepreneurs to meet to discuss ideas and business plans.

Tech Alley CEO Joshua Leavitt says the monthly meet-ups could lead to some big business.

“In my mind, let’s create something where if anyone wanted to engage the tech scene. If anyone wanted to engage the startup scene or an entrepreneur eco-system, they now know where to go,” he said.

Tech Alley is happening Saturday, Oct. 16. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. between Stinko’s and Taverna Costera in the downtown Arts District. You can register at this link.