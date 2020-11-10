Buddhist group files lawsuit objecting to Las Vegas Monorail sale to LVCVA

A Las Vegas Monorail station at Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road. Land at the corner is owned by the World Buddhism Association Headquarters.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Buddhist group’s lawsuit could throw a wrench into the transfer of the Las Vegas Monorail to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

The lawsuit by World Buddhism Association Headquarters (WBAH) cites three easements on property at the southwest corner of Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road behind the SAHARA Las Vegas. Those easements and prior agreements are the main sticking points.

Among the objections to the sale that are listed in the lawsuit, WBAH says the Las Vegas Monorail does not own some of the property it intends to sell to the LVCVA.

The easements are involved in a previous court dispute that left WBAH responsible for maintaining access to the parking lot at that location — conditions that are still in place even as the monorail ceased operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The LVCVA has approval to acquire Las Vegas Monorail for $24.26 million.

The Buddhist group bought the property at Sahara and Paradise to build a temple, but the project has not started. The $17.5 million sale of the land closed in 2018.

WBAH cites four arguments in their objection to the sale:

Las Vegas Monorail does not own all the land that it is selling.

Changed circumstances regarding the use of the property — which is now being developed as a temple, and no longer being used as a parking lot — justify the termination of the easement.

If the easement is not terminated, an ongoing court dispute must be settled before the sale can proceed.

WBAH control of land included in the sale means WBAH has a say in the sale.

The lawsuit was filed Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court. Vincent J. Aiello is representing WBAH in the lawsuit.