BTS to take over Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this spring

FILE – BTS arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — KPOP group BTS has announced that they will be performing at Allegiant Stadium in April.

The concert, named “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LAS VEGAS,” has scheduled dates of Apr. 8, 9, 15, and 16.

There will also be a “Live Play” performance on those dates at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, through which fans can watch the concert in real-time on a large screen to feel the lively moment of the concert.

The Army Member presale for the show begins on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m., and ends on Feb. 26 at 5 p.m. For more information or to purchase presale tickets, visit this link.