LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — BTS singer Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from Big Hit Music.

According to the statement, the KPOP star tested negative for the virus before he left Korea on Sunday to travel to the U.S. for the Grammy Awards on April 1. When he arrived in Las Vegas, he took both a rapid and standard PCR test after feeling a slight discomfort in his throat Sunday afternoon.

The singer was on self-quarantine until both of the tests came back positive on Monday.

“He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine,” the statement read.

The star’s positive PCR test makes him the seventh and final member of the group to contract the virus since December 2021.

The group is scheduled to appear and perform at the Grammy Awards as well as perform in Las Vegas for their “BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE” show in April.

Jungkook’s participation in the group’s schedule will be determined by local COVID-19 regulations, Big Hit Music said.