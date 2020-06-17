Bryan Scott named as new Las Vegas city attorney

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas City Council named Bryan Scott to be the next city attorney at its council meeting Wednesday.

Scott has worked in the City Attorney’s Office since 1996 and been a lawyer for 29 years. He has served as legal counsel to to the council, the Las Vegas Planning Commission and various city departments, boards and commissions. He replaces former city attorney Brad Jerbic who announced his retirement a few months ago.

“I am honored to be appointed to the position of city attorney for Las Vegas and continue to work with the hard working and dedicated attorneys and staff at the city,” Scott said. “I love this city and it is a privilege to serve our community in this position.”

According to the city, Scott has won a number of awards and accolades for his community service work. Currently he sits on the Board of the Justice Michael L. Douglas Pre-Law Fellowship Program, which seeks to introduce students from underrepresented communities to the rigors of law school and the benefits of having a legal education. In May 2019, he was awarded the James M. Bartley Distinguished Public Lawyer Award by the Public Lawyers Section of the State Bar of Nevada.

Scott is the 23rd city attorney for Las Vegas and first African-American in the job. He comes with a long list of recognition. According to the city, he was the 88th and first African-American president of the State Bar of Nevada in 2016-2017. He was also the first African-American president of the Clark County Law Foundation in 2006 and was elected as the first African-American president of the Clark County Bar Association in 2005. In 1996, Scott was elected president of the Las Vegas Chapter of the National Bar Association. He served in that position until 1999.

Scott earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in 1988 and a Juris Doctorate from Northwestern School of Law, Lewis and Clark College in 1991.