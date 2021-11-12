Bryan Adams kicks off first live performance in nearly 2-years at Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Bryan Adams kicked off his first live performance in nearly two years on Wednesday night at the Wynn Las Vegas’ Encore.

Adams could be seen running on stage waving at the crowd and immediately jumped into the first song alongside his band at the sold-out performance.

The rock legend started the show with the song “Somebody.” Adams’ chart-topping hits “(Everything I Do) I do It For You,’ and “Heaven” were among the highlights in his first six-show run at the resort.







Bryan Adams (Photo Courtesy: AEG)

Adams will return to the Encore Theater Nov. 12-13, 17, and 19-20.

His performances at the Encore Theater are his only North American performances of 2021.

