Brush fire spreads across Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) — Over 200 southern California firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in Riverside County. The fire started around 6 pm Saturday and has already scorched more than 100 acres. Officials are calling it the Horseshoe Fire.
Evacuation orders are underway for a community near San Jancinto, but it is unclear how many homes are affected. As of Saturday night the fire was still 0% contained.
So far, no one has been hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.