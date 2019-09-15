Brush fire spreads across Riverside County

by: Lucas Wright

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) — Over 200 southern California firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in Riverside County. The fire started around 6 pm Saturday and has already scorched more than 100 acres. Officials are calling it the Horseshoe Fire.

Evacuation orders are underway for a community near San Jancinto, but it is unclear how many homes are affected. As of Saturday night the fire was still 0% contained.

So far, no one has been hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

