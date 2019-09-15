Brush fire spreads across Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) — Over 200 southern California firefighters are working to extinguish a brush fire in Riverside County. The fire started around 6 pm Saturday and has already scorched more than 100 acres. Officials are calling it the Horseshoe Fire.

Evacuation orders are underway for a community near San Jancinto, but it is unclear how many homes are affected. As of Saturday night the fire was still 0% contained.

#HorseshoeFire off Horseshoe Trail and Stagecoach Road, Juniper Flats in Riverside County is 100 acres and 0% contained. Evacuations are in place. @CALFIRERRU



For more information: https://t.co/HT2SeEiFyB pic.twitter.com/s03jvw8hUe — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 15, 2019

So far, no one has been hurt. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.