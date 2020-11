LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Firefighters in Reno are trying to get a handle on a brush fire that is threatening homes and other structures in the Caughlin Ranch area. The Pineview Fire was reported just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Reno Fire Department officials say structures are threatened and warned residents to prepare for evacuations. The Reno, Nevada Police Department is helping evacuate residents.

There is no word on how the fire started.