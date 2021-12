LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A large brush fire has broken out close to the Wetlands Park visitor center.

Firefighters move behind neighboring homes to assess the fire

No structures or homes are being threatened by the fire, according to the Clark County Fire Department.

Metro police and Park police are assisting with roadblocks as Clark County firefighters surround the fire and continue to assess the scene.

BREAKING: Brush fire reported at the Clark County Wetlands. Multiple agencies attacking. @8NewsNow #8nn pic.twitter.com/8gZ5wRQKiw — Eric Jungblut (@JungblutEric) December 30, 2021

