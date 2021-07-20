Bruno Mars postpones Las Vegas July shows, rescheduled for August

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Resorts International announced on Tuesday that Bruno Mars is postponing his July 23 and July 24 performances at Park Theater “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

The performances have been rescheduled for Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

According to a news release from MGM, previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled dates with no action needed. If ticket purchasers are not able to attend, a refund can be requested until Aug. 13. Once the refund window closes, all sales are final.

Any guest who purchased “A Trip to Mars” luxury VIP Experience should call (866) 882-0432.