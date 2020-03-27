Bruno Mars pledges $1 million to MGM Resorts International for employees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Superstar Bruno Mars pledged $1 million to MGM Resorts International to help support its employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘The people at MGM have given Bruno Mars the rare opportunity to be able to continuously gig while he’s in the creative process of working on his next album,” said Mars’ representative in a press release. “With the closures across Las Vegas, Bruno wanted to show his appreciation to the amazing employees who help make these shows possible, in hopes that we’ll all be out of this situation and having fun together again very soon.”

Since 2016, Mars has been playing limited dates at The Park Theater at Park MGM.

Mars’ donation will go to The MGM Resorts Foundation’s Employee Emergency Grant Fund and Children’s Medical Support Fund. These funds assist MGM employees and their immediate families in cases such as this, an unexpected hardship and emergency.

“We consider Bruno Mars as part of the MGM family and appreciate what he is doing to help our employees and their families during these uncertain times,” said MGM Acting CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle.

Hornbuckle noted the company expanded eligibility requirements for the funds to help as many employees as possible affected by the pandemic.