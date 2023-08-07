LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multi-Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars announced he will be adding more shows to his residency at Park MGM in December.

Including two New Year’s Eve weekend shows, Bruno Mars added five performances in December 2023 at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The five dates added are December 22, 23, 28, 30, and 31.

Live Nation customers will have access to a pre-sale starting Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. PT. MGM Rewards and MGM Resorts International’s loyalty rewards program members will have access to a pre-sale starting Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. PT. Both pre-sales end Thursday, Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. PT.

Tickets start at $99.50, plus applicable service charges, and go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 11 at 10 a.m. PT.

Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.