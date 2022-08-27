LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Doug Brumfield threw four first-half touchdown passes, including a pair to Ricky White, as UNLV opened its season Saturday with a 52-21 rout of Idaho State at Allegiant Stadium.

Brumfield finished 21-for-25 passing for 356 yards. His scoring strikes were for 72 and 19 yards to White, 14 yards to Kyle Williams and 7 yards to Aidan Robbins.

The Rebels scored 35 points in the second quarter and led 45-7 at halftime.

White caught eight passes for 182 yards, all in the first half. His performance ranks 11th for receiving yards in school history.

Brumfield was in a fight for the starting job with sophomore transfer Harrison Bailey, and coach Marcus Arroyo had declined to name a starter leading into the game.

Neither Brumfield nor White played in the second half.

The Rebels totaled 552 yards, including 405 passing.

UNLV’s 45 points in the opening half ranked as the second-highest production in a half in program history. The Rebels had 52 first-half points in 2015 against Idaho State, winning 80-8.