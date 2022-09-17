LAS VEGAS — Doug Brumfield ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more and Aidan Robbins rushed for 227 yards and three scores, leading UNLV to a 58-27 rout of North Texas on Saturday at Allegiant Stadium.

Brumfield was 21-for-27 passing for 211 yards and and he ran for 100 yards.

Robbins, a graduate transfer from Louisville, has seven touchdowns — six rushing — through three games. His 227 yards Saturday ranks eighth in UNLV single-game history.

The Rebels (2-1) had 365 yards rushing and outgained the Mean Green (2-2) 576-467.

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune was 17-for-29 passing for 305 yards, two scores and two interception.

UNLV led 23-20 at halftime. Brumfield ran 8 yards for a touchdown that gave the Rebels a 10-point lead midway through the third quarter before UNLV secured the win in the final quarter with Robbins’ third touchdown, Brumfield’s 9-yard pass to Ricky White that completed a 99-yard drive and Cameron Oliver’s 20-yard interception return for a TD.

Kaylon Horton had a 99-yard kickoff return for North Texas’ first points.