LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in more than 20 years, “The Boss” Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will perform in Las Vegas.

The group will make a stop on its 2024 World Tour in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena on Friday, March 22, according to a post on T-Mobile’s X account. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. Find more information at this link.