Brown fire causes evacuation in Lund; Monarch fire still growing

The Monarch fire burns in the hills southeast of Gardnerville on Wednesday. (Douglas County)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two wildfires are burning in Nevada — the Brown fire in White Pine County and the Monarch fire in Douglas County.

On Wednesday, part of the town of Lund was evacuated as the Brown fire grew. Residents were allowed to return at about 9:30 Wednesday night. White Pine County Sheriff Scott Henriod released this statement: “Due to a wild land fire all residents of Lund Nevada who reside in the south end are being asked to evacuate. Also highway 318 at Lanes Truck stop will be closed until further notice.”

The most recent update indicates the fire has consumed 2,000 acres of grass, brush and pinion-juniper on public lands. But the Nevada Wildfire Info Dashboard indicates the fire may be four times that size now.

A tweet posted Wednesday said, “Please pray for Lund NV a fire had started as we drove by, now the town is being evacuated and has spread over 2,000 acres!”

In Douglas County, a fire that started Wednesday and grew to 800 acres is now at nearly 1,800 acres. Reports indicate the fire could grow and spread eastward.

#monarchfire South of Gardnerville. 45 mins between shots. Sucker grew fast. pic.twitter.com/KFFcRkAbAL — Jay Fite (@Jayfite) June 24, 2020

That fire is burning in the hills southeast of Gardnerville.