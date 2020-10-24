Brothers sentenced for killing mother in 2018

PAHRUMP, Nev. (KLAS) — In Nye County, two brothers will spend at least the next 18 years in prison for killing their mother.

Dakota Saldivar and Michael Wilson were both 17 when they were arrested in Pahrump back in 2018. They were both convicted of murder and use of a deadly weapon.

Officials say the duo stabbed and bludgeoned their mother while she was asleep. After she died, Saldivar and Wilson buried her in a shallow grave near the family home.

Because of their age when they committed the crime, the maximum sentence they faced in Nevada was 20-years to life in prison.