Brother, sister charged with murder in shooting near Twain and University Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A brother and sister were arrested Tuesday and booked on murder charges in a shooting that occurred May 23 near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive.

Rayann Jean Korte Griffith, 21, and Devawn Korte Griffith, 22, each face charges of open murder with a deadly weapon, robbery with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon. They were scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

Arrest reports from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department indicate detectives used cell phone records and social media tracing to tie the two to the murder scene and establish a connection to the victim.

Sarif Basil El-Anin II, 21, was killed by a single gunshot that entered his upper left back and exited above his right waist, according to police.

Police initially responded to the scene in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street after a Shot Spotter notification at about 5 a.m. on Sunday, May 23. They found El-Anin unconscious in a silver 2019 Honda Accord that had crashed into two vehicles. El-Anin was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he was declared dead.

According to arrest records, Rayann Korte Griffith and El-Anin were in his car and drove to her apartment after 4 a.m. She said her brother was in the area in a white Camaro with two other men, and that someone in the group said they noticed a gun in El-Anin’s pocket when he got out of the Honda. They asked to see the gun.

El-Anin “stated he did not want to show the firearm to anyone and began to get into his car when he was approached and shot,” Rayann Korte Griffith told police. She said she watched him drive south on Royal Crest then crash at the end of the street.

After she got into the Camaro, Rayann told her brother she had left her phone in the Honda. The group drove to where the Honda had stopped, and the two unidentified men got out of the car and retrieved Rayann’s phone and El-Anin’s gun, according to arrest records.

Witnesses confirmed those details when police conducted interviews.

Devawn Korte Griffith was arrested in the 4400 block of Jimmy Durante Boulevard in the southwest valley. Records indicate only that Rayann Korte Griffith was arrested at Metro headquarters.

The arrest reports identify the sister as Raeann Jean Korte-Griffith and the brother as Devawn Korte. Jail records also identify him as Devawn KorteGriffith. Arrest reports also identify the victim as Sarif Basil El-Amin.