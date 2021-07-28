Brother just released from prison accused of attempting to kill sister’s ex-boyfriend with SUV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who police said was released from prison in April tried to kill his sister’s ex-boyfriend with his SUV, police said.

According to police, the ex-boyfriend and suspect’s sister broke up four months ago, the report stated. Cody Wardlaw, 29, is accused of driving one vehicle during the incident, but police did not say Wardlaw’s vehicle is the one that hit the victim.

The victim was walking near Boulder Station on July 7 when two trucks began chasing him, he told police. One truck then hit him, slamming him into a wall and to the ground, he said.

He told police Wardlaw was driving one of the cars that tried to run him over, according to the report.

The victim’s injuries were so bad, part of his bone was showing, police wrote in the report. In addition, they said there were large pools of blood on the ground and the victim had dragged himself about 20 feet to the front door of a nearby home for help.

Part of an SUV, a front-right fender, was left at the scene. Video from the night of July 7 showed the car with extensive damage and a flat tire, police said.

“Video showed a short time later multiple persons working on the Yukon removing the damaged front right fender, removing the light bar from the top of the Yukon, removing the bumper and using a steel wool type pad to scrape the front bumper, cut out the driver side airbag and finally painting the Yukon white,” the report stated. The car involved was later found at a chop shop.

Police said Wardlaw was arrested on Monday while conducting surveillance. He refused to speak with detectives, they said. He was booked into jail on several felony warrants.

Wardlaw was also charged with attempted murder with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bail.