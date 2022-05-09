LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada are asking for the public’s help in recovering a bronze statue that was stolen at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The statue was carried off by two people, and the theft was captured by surveillance video (top of this story).

Officials said the theft was reported to Metro police, who are investigating. The statue was in front of the organization’s headquarters at 2941 E. Harris Avenue, just west of Freedom Park.

A Facebook post from Saturday evening asks: “Please help! Our bronze statue was stolen at 2:45 a.m. by two men in a dark blue or black sedan. LVMPD is investigating, but please contact us if you have any info that might lead us to recover our statue.”