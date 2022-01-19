Broken window leads homeowner to find stranger taking bath in his house. (KLAS)

Officers find woman in bathtub, they say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A broken window led a homeowner to find a stranger taking a bath in an upstairs bathroom of his home, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in an arrest report.

Police arrested Tazzmin James, 30, on a charge of unlawful occupancy of real property. The incident happened at a home near Rancho and Vegas drives on Dec. 20.

The homeowner noticed the security camera at his home, which is being renovated, went out, police said. The person then noticed a broken window in his home and soon found James taking a bath.

Officers responded, finding James in the bathroom, they said.

James reportedly told police she inherited the house, but the actual homeowner provided paperwork showing he was the rightful owner, police said.

A judge released James without bail, with the stipulation she must stay away from the house.

She was due in court again in April.