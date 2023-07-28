LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Broadway in the Hood is a national non-profit theater program based in Las Vegas. The organizers of the program said it is dedicated to making a positive impact in underserved communities.

Torrey Russell, founding and artistic director of the program, said their goal is to work with young people from diverse backgrounds, allowing them to learn, train, grow, and express themselves through the arts.

A production of The Little Mermaid, starring a company of 80 young people with performances, is scheduled for July 28 and 29. Jenna Marie Mina, who plays Scuttle, said the endeavor has built a community.

“I realized this was a family I wanted to be a part of for the rest of my life,” Mina said.

Tuesday Usry, assistant director of their production of The Little Mermaid, said she was looking for a way to exercise her craft. She describes the program as “home.” Usry has been part of the group for nearly a decade, as has show director Meahel Heard-Pitra. He’s home for the summer from college in Kentucky and is excited to be directing for the first time.

The organization says it has offered cultural and educational opportunities for those living with financial hardships for over a decade, focusing on those aged 8 to 20.

“Some of our youth are adopted, some have juvenile justice issues and are in the system, and we’re able to work with them to help the young people grow in their life skills,” Russell said.

The organization’s theater camps, classes, and shows are all free. In May, officials from Broadway in the Hood announced plans to raise $25 million toward building the Legacy Theatre. In June, it was granted $1 million through the Nevada legislature’s Assembly Bill 525, which gives funds to health, education, and employment groups.

Once completed, the Legacy Theatre is said to feature a 1,000-seat theater, a cafe, a podcast and television studio, and an African American entertainment museum.

“The only thing I can say to those who don’t know Broadway in the Hood is you’ll know one day for sure,” said Heard-Pitra.

The program is open to donations and volunteers. The next audition is scheduled for the end of August for performances of Little Shop of Horrors. That audition is open to adults.

More information on the program and how to purchase tickets to The Little Mermaid is available on the Broadway in the Hood website.