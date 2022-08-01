LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This Tuesday kicks off the 2022-2023 Broadway season at the Smith Center with The Prom, which will run from Aug 2 to Aug 7. The season will be comprised of a series of 10 shows from August to March.

Tickets are still available for shows throughout the season, which can be purchased at the Smith Center’s website.

The 2022-2023 Broadway season for the Smith Center is as follows: