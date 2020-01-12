British royal family to hold summit to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan

FILE – In this Tuesday, July 10, 2018 file photo Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry watch a flypast of Royal Air Force aircraft pass over Buckingham Palace in London. As part of a surprise announcement distancing themselves from the British royal family, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan declared they will “work to become financially independent” _ a move that has not been clearly spelled out and could be fraught with obstacles. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

(CNN) — The British Royal family will meet Monday to discuss the future of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the house of Windsor.

Buckingham Palace has been in crisis mode since the couple’s stunning announcement that they have decided to “step back” from official royal duties.

Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry are expected to meet with the Queen at her Sandringham Estate on Monday.

This will be the first time the senior royals have met since Harry and Meghan made their announcement, which also included seeking financial independence and splitting their time between Britain and North America.