LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Internationally acclaimed comedian Jimmy Carr announced he will perform on the Las Vegas Strip in March of 2024.

According to a release, Carr will take the stage at The Mirage Hotel & Casino on March 16, 2024 at 10 p.m.

The performance will be “a night filled with loud laughter as Carr delivers his signature style of dark humor and sharp one-liners,” the release stated.

Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 5 at 11:59 p.m. with the code “CENTER.” The public on-sale will go live on Friday, Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available on the Ticketmaster website.

Carr has built a following of fans worldwide with “his ability to push the boundaries of comedy.” Carr has made numerous critically acclaimed specials and television appearances, such as “8 Out of 10 Cats” and “The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.”