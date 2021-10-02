British Airways resume non-stop flights between Las Vegas and London

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS) — British Airways plans to resume non-stop service from Las Vegas to London.

According to the British Airways website, starting November 1, British Airways will resume non-stop flights between Las Vegas and London.

The daily flight leaves Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport at 9:50 p.m. each night and arrives at London Heathrow airport the next day in the afternoon at 2:50 p.m.

The departing flight out of Heathrow is at 4:10 p.m. and will arrive in Las Vegas at 7 p.m.

The airline resumes with three classes, economy, premium, and business.

The U.S. recently announced that starting in November, vaccinated travelers from the EU and UK would be granted access to the U.S.

British Airways had to suspend service in March of last year due to the widening pandemic.