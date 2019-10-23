British Airways celebrates 10 fabulous years in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – OCTOBER 25: In this handout photo provided by Las Vegas News Bureau, The inaugural non-stop British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Las Vegas lands at McCarran International Airport amidst water cannons on October 25, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Glenn Pinkerton/Las Vegas News Bureau via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s been 10 years since British Airways started a nonstop flight from the beautiful United Kingdom to Las Vegas. The airline has served over 1.4 million passengers on a route that helped Las Vegas earn its status as a world-class hub for international travel.

The inaugural flight was on October 25, 2009. Since that day, the route has pumped over $2 billion into the local economy.

Of the millions of visitors Vegas sees every year, about 20 percent are international passengers who hail from countries all over the world. These travelers fly in on hundreds of flights from 25 cities in 11 countries.

