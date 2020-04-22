Bright orange short highlights National Work Zone Awareness Week

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Traffic Anchor Nate Tannenbaum wore a bright orange shirt on Wednesday. He explained that it’s to highlight National Work Zone Awareness Week.

The Nevada Department of Transportation and a website called http://www.nwzaw.org/ say:

Everyone plays a role in work zone safety. National Work Zone Awareness Week highlights the deadly dangers of inattention at highway work areas. Join us April 20-24 in bringing attention to the risks. Wear orange on Wednesday (April 22) to provide a visible reminder and to show your support for the families who have lost loved ones in work zone crashes. Lead the way by training workers on ways to prevent work zone struck-by incidents on Monday (April 20). Let’s put an end to the tragedies and provide “Safe Work Zones for All.” If everyone pitches in, “We Can Do It!”

The website has more stories and information about work zones all aimed at promoting safety not only for workers, but also for drivers.