Brief closures set starting night of Feb. 10 at intersection of Washington, Eastern

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Work to install traffic signal poles at the intersection of Washington Avenue and Eastern Avenue will mean “brief 15-minute intermittent closures” at night on Feb. 10-12 and Feb. 15-17.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said the closures will affect traffic from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on those dates.

Crews are working on a $1.45 million intersection safety upgrade that began in November. Plans call for reconfiguring all four corners, including widening sidewalks from 10 feet to 15 feet, removing the right-turn pocket gores, and installing new overhead traffic poles to match the new lane alignments.

Construction is scheduled to finish in March.

Muller Construction is the general contractor.

Motorists are advised to use caution in the work zone and take alternate routes if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.