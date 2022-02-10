Officers encourage community trust during East Las Vegas police forum

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Bridging the gap between police and the community is a heavy topic on the minds of many. This is why on Thursday evening several police leaders from various jurisdictions around Southern Nevada met to have an open discussion with the community and how people can feel the police are on their side.



Leaders involved in the discussions on Thursday, included, Chief Thedrick Andres with Henderson Police, Interim Chief Jacqueline Gravatt with North Las Vegas Police, Chief Michael Blackeye with Clark County School Police Department, and Captain Timothy Hatchett with Las Vegas Metro Bolden Area Command.

“We are you, you are us, just because we wear a badge and uniform doesn’t make us any different than you,” said Captain Hatchett.



Michael Blackeye CCSD Police Chief also addressed violent offenders in school.

“With minor misdemeanors, officers can use alternatives than arrest,” Chief Blackeye said.



He also added the alternative to arrest is to protect the youth from the justice system as much as possible.

HAPPENING NOW: Bridging the gap with the youth. A police forum is under way at East Las Vegas Library. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/8J2QofDOEY — Victoria Saha (@VictoriaSaha) February 11, 2022

“It is not about an arrest or how we handle an arrest, it is communicating with students and how to get them on the path to be successful adults,” Chief Blackeye said.



He tells 8 News Now they are introduced to the criminal justice system at the wrong age, and it can lead them back into prison when they get older.



So far for this school year, they have issued 1,500 alternatives to arrests.