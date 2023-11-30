LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A reminder for drivers that Hotel Rio Drive will closed due to bridge repair work on Monday.

The closure will start at 6 a.m. on Monday until approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 8.

All lanes of the roadway between Dean Martin Drive and Flamingo Road will closed while the work is in progress. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes including Valley View Boulevard for north-south travel and Twain Avenue and Harmon Avenue for east-west travel.

For updates on lane restrictions and road work around the Las Vegas Strip click HERE.