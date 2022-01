LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A highway worker was injured Thursday after a construction incident at US 95 bridge near Eastern Avenue.

U.S Highway 95 was briefly shut down between Charleston and Las Vegas Boulevard and has since reopened.

According to Las Vegas Fire Rescue, the worker who was injured on the job was transported to the hospital.

(KLAS)

According to Nevada Department of Transportation spokesperson Justin Hopkins, the bridge was already being demolished in a controlled manner.