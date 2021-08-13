Bridal Spectacular Wedding Expo returns to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 2021 has been one of the busiest years for weddings as many were postponed in 2020.

The Bridal Spectacular Expo at the World Market Center from Friday, Aug. 13 through Saturday, Aug. 14 is the perfect comeback for vendors to meet potential clients.

“I am seeing a lot of we won’t wait anymore trend,” says Michael Dansel a lead photographer for Lux Life Las Vegas.

That is the current mindset for Nicole Mcdown and Stephen Wheat, who are both set to tie the knot on June 3, 2022.

“It’s kind of frustrating because I don’t know whether next June I’m going to have to wear a face mask or not, but we invested so much that changing the date isn’t a good option,” Nicole and Stephen added.

With the uncertainty of the pandemic, the couple has shortened their guest list from 100 to 60.

Laura Covington, Vice President of Bridal Spectacular, says she’s noticed a few trends hitting the wedding scene this year, “We are seeing more micro weddings, elopements, mini monies there are lots of cute names for it but lots of intimate weddings.”

Another trend this year includes the bride’s attire, simple little white dresses that can easily be packed for that perfect destination wedding or quick elopement.

In Clark County, more than 45,000 marriage licenses were given this year.

A popular month was April with almost 8,000 licenses.

In April of 2020, the number of licenses given out was down to 401.

The most popular wedding date of the year was April 3, 2021, with 972 couples choosing that date to say “I do.”

Either way, Las Vegas is prepared, as many reference it as “The wedding capital of the world.”

“We have mobile ministers, mobile photography, I have taken elopements on the sidewalk out in the desert,” adds Dansel.

Bridal Spectacular Wedding Expo

WHEN: Friday, Aug. 13 from 6 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Saturday, Aug 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: World Market Center

For more information click here.