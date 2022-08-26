LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Couples planning to marry in the next year are likely in the throes of planning the joyous event.

The two-day Bridal Spectacular Wedding Expo opens in Las Vegas Friday and showcases everything needed for a wedding including wedding gowns, bakeries, florists, jewelers, reception venues, and honeymoon planning.

This is the 62nd expo which has helped countless couples prepare for their big day.

There are several fun events and contests for couples including a chance to win a $2,500 engagement ring that’s hidden in a cake.

The cost of admittance starts at $18 and goes to $28 for a VIP ticket. It is taking place at the World Market Center in downtown Las Vegas.