LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Planning all the details of a wedding can be overwhelming and that’s why the Bridal Spectacular Wedding Expo can be a helpful resource for engaged couples.

The 63rd expo is held at the Rio Hotel & Casino on Friday and Saturday.

Couples can see all aspects of wedding planning and some of the latest trends, including black on wedding dresses. There is also a chance to win a $2,500 diamond engagement ring and other prizes.

The expo is also partnering with Shining Star Community Services to bring awareness to the local foster care system. People are encouraged to bring new or gently used items to the show.

General admission to the show is $18. You can find more information at this link as well as information on the vendors featured.