LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Those planning to head up to Brian Head Resort this weekend for a snowy getaway will have to wait another week as the resort pushed back its opening date.

Brian Had Resort announced Tuesday that it will delay its 2023-2024 ski season opening due to warm temperatures.

The resort was originally scheduled to open on Nov. 10 however, that date was pushed back to Friday, Nov. 17.

According to a release, warm temperatures have slowed snowmaking at Brian Head Resort, resulting in the delay.

“We’re eager to welcome skiers and riders for the season but the warmer temperatures haven’t allowed us to capitalize on our new snowmaking upgrades,” Amber Palmer, marketing manager at Brian Head explained. “Our team is doing an incredible job and taking advantage of every opportunity to make snow so we can open as soon as possible.”

For more information, click here.