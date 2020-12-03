Brian Head opening more runs for skiers, snowboarders this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — More lifts and more terrain will be open this weekend at Brian Head, more than doubling the amount of open trails for skiers and snowboarders.

Brian Head opened on Nov. 20 with limited trails open and a whole lot of new rules in place to make sure everyone stays safe from COVID-19 exposure.

Openings planned Saturday include Giant Steps Express Chair #2, opening access to the Sunburst and Bear Paw runs.

The resort has “Your Responsibility Code” posted online so skiers know what they are expected to do under COVID-19 guidelines.

Tickets are available online at https://www.brianhead.com/tickets/

Closer to home, Lee Canyon is expected to open in early December, but a date has not yet been released.