LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- The coroner's office has identified 56-year-old Terry Monson as the victim of Sunday's camper fire near Mt. Charleston. The cause of death was inhalation and thermal injuries and the manner as suicide.

The incident happened on Jan. 12, at approximately 9:08 a.m. The Clark County Fire Department (CCFD) and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a camper fire at Kyle Canyon Road and Candy Street.