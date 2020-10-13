Brewing company in Henderson reinvents itself amid coronavirus concerns

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The pandemic has and continues to affect many businesses around the valley.

Astronomy Aleworks in the “Henderson Booze District” is one of many struggling.

They are putting a positive spin on things to stay in business.

8 News Now Reporter Sally Jaramillo visited the brewery to find out how they are renovating themselves.

“At Astronomy Aleworks we are a family and friend owned business,” said Matthew Brady, Astronomy Aleworks Owner.

Matthew Brady is the owner of Astronomy Aleworks in business for 2 years.

While they are known for brewing and distributing their beer across the valley to bars and restaurants, the pandemic has hit them hard.

“We’ve had to close down operations entirely, for sometime for months,” added Brady.

Including the Taproom, which meant laying off staff.

“We did get a federal aid, paycheck protection program and the emergency disaster loan. We decided to reinvest into our business as opposed to businesses folding, businesses not being able to stay open, we kinda doubled down,” added Brady.

Together they decided to repaint the Taproom, redo the lights and even add murals that will make this brewery a place to remember.

Now all science fiction fans can sit and enjoy a beer under the stars.

“I think it’s definitely helped them stand apart from the other booze district breweries,” said Daniel Joaquin Trujillo, mural painter.

“The arts district is doing a fantastic job revitalizing itself but so is Henderson,” said Matthew Brady, Astronomy Aleworks Owner.

“We see ourselves coming out of this strong as long as people continue to wear mask and we continue to fight the virus,” added Brady.