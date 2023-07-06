LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whether it’s a lager or a pilsner, a honey blonde or an IPA, the Brewery District has plenty of choices on the menu for Las Vegas beer explorers.

The businesses are as unique as the beers, ranging from the casual outdoor picnic tables of Nevada Brew Works to karaoke at CraftHaus to a popular menu at Able Baker Brewing. Bottle houses, tap rooms and full-blown brewers are at work all along Main Street.

And the City of Las Vegas is intent on encouraging the trend, renewing a program last month that waives the $5,000 liquor license fee to attract new ventures.

“These brewery incentives have definitely sparked interest and have brought many breweries to the City of Las Vegas,” Ward 3 City Councilwoman Olivia Diaz said on Wednesday.

“I have, thankfully, a plethora of them in Ward 3 in the Arts District. We already know that there are already some interest in the new incentives that we’re offering for the second phase of attracting and really burgeoning the brewery row concept in the Arts District,” Diaz said.

It’s not the only craft beer concentration in the valley. There’s also Henderson’s Water Street with its own appeal. And a history of award-winning brewers including Chicago Brewing Company and Gordon Biersch already put Las Vegas on the map.

In Las Vegas, the combination of the Brewery District and the Arts District is “symbiotic,” Diaz said.

“We have different eateries, we have the roller skating, we have the art galleries that people can go after they’ve had a few brews and enjoy all of the other offerings in terms of retail and going to look at the vintage shops and finding that one thing that you’re out on the lookout for and that you know that only this special place,” she said.

For Tyree Brown, a native Nevadan who knows the Brewery District, there’s plenty to see and experience. Trading stories Wednesday night at Hop Nuts Brewing, he said he’s glad to see it working.

“Finally, we have the Las Vegas breweries supplying beer to all the new restaurants here,” Brown said. “You can have a locally made beer finally. And that’s what people are ordering. When they go out of town, they ask for the local beer, so no matter what town or state you go to, people now finally want the local beer.

Among his recommendations: the unique variety of beers available at The Silver Stamp.

CraftHaus co-owner and founder Wyndee Forrest, who is the president of the Nevada Craft Brewers Association, said the city’s incentive is valuable.

“I think it shows that the City of Las Vegas has good faith in continuing to develop local craft breweries. They see the value that independent breweries bring to the community,” Forrest said. “It’s nice to see an investment in people and products that are created for our community, in our community. Nevada-made craft beer is creating a tourism draw.”

When First Friday is raging — or just about any Friday night — the area is swarming with people. Good luck finding a parking spot. But on weeknights, it’s a little easier to find barstool or a table where it’s quiet enough to talk and learn a little about the brewers that have come downtown.

The current list of “Brewery Row” establishments posted by the city includes Able Baker, CraftHaus, Hop Nuts, Hudl, Nevada Brew Works, Servehzah Bottle Shop & Tap Room and The Silver Stamp. Tenaya Creek Brewery — another local with a long history — is a couple miles away, on Bonanza Road near H Street, but still worth a visit.