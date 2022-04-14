LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Brenden Theatres inside Palms Casino Resort is set to reopen April 29 after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to its reopening, the venue has undergone an upgrade in technology and amenities, including a new lobby and lounge, a new bar, and hallways lined with modern graffiti art.

The premier cinema experience had closed its doors on March 17, 2020, and its reopening coincides with the relaunch of Palms Casino Resort on April 27.

The reopening also marks the return of Las Vegas’ only true IMAX experience and comes in time for upcoming summer blockbusters like Doctor Strange, Jurassic World, and Thor.

“I know a lot of people who have been waiting for this,” said Johnny Brenden, owner and operator of Brenden Theatres. “I talk to customers all the time who drive here from other parts of town because they know this is the best place to see movies, the way the people who made the movies meant for them to be seen”