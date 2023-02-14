LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re delivering flowers to anyone special Tuesday you might want to hang on to them extra tight. Winds could reach 50 mph in some parts of the Las Vegas valley as the day progresses.

A wind advisory is in effect for southern Nevada until 10 a.m. Wednesday with strong chilly winds out of the north, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. There is also around a 30% chance of a mix of rain and snow that will accompany the rush of colder air that is pushed into the valley by the advancing cold front. The valley temperatures will drop in the afternoon and could cause wind chills in the 20s overnight.

Strong winds are already being reported along I-15 in San Bernadino County near Barstow. A high wind warning is in effect for San Bernadina County near Primm past Barstow along the I-15 and I-40 until 10 p.m. Drivers on those freeways should exercise caution.