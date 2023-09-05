LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The nation’s only Nice Low-Cost Carrier (NLCC) will allow travelers to book one-way or round-trip flights for 50% off with a discount code.

Starting Sept. 5 through Sept. 7, Breeze Airways is offering a discount code for half off the base fare for travel between Sept. 5 and March 7, 2024, from Las Vegas.

The promotion excludes travel from Nov. 16 through Nov. 28 and Dec. 21 through Jan. 8, 2024. Fare prices, fare classes, rules, routes, and schedules are subject to change without notice. The offer can’t be combined with any other offer. Other restrictions and blackout dates may apply.

Breeze serves 11 destinations nonstop, including:

Hartford, Conn.

Akron-Canton, Ohio

Huntsville, Ala.

Jacksonville, Fla.

Norfolk, Va.

Raleigh-Durham, N.C.

Richmond, Va.

Fort Myers, Fla.

San Bernardino, Calif.

Syracuse, N.Y.

BreezeThru, one stop no change of plane, to Tampa, Fla.

“But the ‘Make It Happen’ promotion, with half price base fares, is our best deal to date. It’s good on every route throughout our network,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President.

The 50% base fare discount applies only to new reservations for flights with the promo code “IMGAME50.” Supply is limited, and no advance purchase requirement applies. The promotion must be purchased on Breeze’s website or on the Breeze app.